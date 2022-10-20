This past week the Chaffee County Board of Commissioners approved a first-of-its-kind private-land camping ordinance that provides rural landowners with an accessible, clear, and cost-effective path to hosting small-scale commercial camping on private property.
With this ordinance the commissioners opened critical economic opportunities to local farmers and ranchers while taking pressure off our public lands which have been overrun in the past few years.
This groundbreaking policy puts outdoor recreation dollars into the hands of the rural landowners in Chaffee who are stewarding some of Colorado’s most historic and prized rural landscapes.
I was impressed and proud of the coalition of landowners, agricultural interests, local businesses, and elected officials who came together to make this policy a reality.
I also specifically want to thank the commissioners - and especially Commissioner Keith Baker, who introduced and stewarded this ordinance for over a year - for their creative and forward-thinking leadership.
