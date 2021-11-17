Our local Buena Vista Rotary service club is part of Rotary International with clubs in over 200 countries and best-known for its work to eradicate polio globally.
Locally, Rotary implements the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, supports the Ark-Valley Mission, provides college scholarships and sponsors events like the Great Colorado vs Texas Tomato War.
Our Rotary Club is open to everyone. So, anyone who would like to find out more about Rotary’s efforts to make Buena Vista even better, please contact me via phone or text at 816-591-0300.
J. David Holt
Nathrop
