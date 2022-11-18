The Times published a rant from Mr. Eric Simons Oct. 20, who screamed about the Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe v. Wade. With the decision of June 24, each state can (and should) now vote on that issue.

It has been known for decades that the Roe decision was bad law and it was an end-run around the will of the people. Essentially the Supreme Court was “legislating from the bench” in 1973. Even the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader-Ginsberg considered it bad law.

