The Times published a rant from Mr. Eric Simons Oct. 20, who screamed about the Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe v. Wade. With the decision of June 24, each state can (and should) now vote on that issue.
It has been known for decades that the Roe decision was bad law and it was an end-run around the will of the people. Essentially the Supreme Court was “legislating from the bench” in 1973. Even the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader-Ginsberg considered it bad law.
But Mr. Simons is so positive about his rabid rant that he claims that “a minority of the American populace (is) successfully shoving their… religion down everyone’s throats.”
If you re-read his vicious diatribe you will see how many times he has written words such as they/their/them.
This is very divisive and he is doing his best to cause further division. He even claims that “what we are seeing is the ascendance of an American Christian Taliban.”
I actually felt sorry for this wildly angry person as I read what he’d written.
He pontificates that those who are pro-life are “attacking a woman’s right to control her own body.”
Yet he ignores the science that is obvious – that the fetus has its own blood type and unique fingerprints. Obviously, the baby is separate and distinct from the mother. Therefore, it is not “her body.’
As I mentioned above, the overturning of Roe v. Wade merely returns the decision to the people within each state. Some states will likely be pro-life and some will likely be pro-abortion.
Unfortunately for Mr. Simons, he has uncritically subscribed to the current liberal narrative hook-line-and-sinker. He cannot see that the “minority” overturned slavery in the 1800s and Jim Crow laws in the 1900s.
Mr. Simons may not even know that the Dred Scott decision of the Supreme Court in 1857 declared that people of color could never be citizens of the United States. Yet the Dre Scott decision was subsequently overturned – because it was bad law. It was wrong.
Mr. Simons, please let the states decide what should be done with abortion. After all, you are not the final arbiter of right and wrong.
