I do not think I am alone in being so surprised and touched by the Rocky Mountain Tennis Club’s incredibly generous donation supporting the new BV pickleball courts.
As one of our pickleball players commented, “This donation says a lot about our community.”
I wholeheartedly concur. The tennis club is not large, and according to the club president, the decision to donate this money to the pickleball courts was unanimous.
In a time of so much division within communities, this kind of generosity, support, and unselfishness is what makes BV strong.
A big thank you from the pickleball players.
Joy Moser
Buena Vista
