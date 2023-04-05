Citizens, I am a retired Natural Gas Power Plant Design Engineer. We as a nation have been through technology transitions before.

In 1921, an engineer named Thomas Midgley Jr discovered a new gasoline additive which worked to reduce the “knocking” in car engines. This invention was called Tetraethyl Lead, i.e. leaded gasoline. In 1923 a filling station sold the first tank of leaded gasoline. Midgley wasn’t there for that event, he was home in bed with a severe case of lead poisoning.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.