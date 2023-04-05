Citizens, I am a retired Natural Gas Power Plant Design Engineer. We as a nation have been through technology transitions before.
In 1921, an engineer named Thomas Midgley Jr discovered a new gasoline additive which worked to reduce the “knocking” in car engines. This invention was called Tetraethyl Lead, i.e. leaded gasoline. In 1923 a filling station sold the first tank of leaded gasoline. Midgley wasn’t there for that event, he was home in bed with a severe case of lead poisoning.
Children were the first and worst victims of leaded gasoline with lowered IQ, heart disease and cancer. Finally in the mid 70s the EPA fought the gasoline makers in a years long legal struggle to remove lead from gasoline. Do we miss leaded gas today? Regulators and policymakers did their jobs.
In the late 70s, Jonathan Shanklin discovered the ozone layer was rapidly decaying. He and others published their findings in 1985. In 1987 a “Montreal Protocol” was adopted by regulators and policy makers. By 2009, 98% of the HFC chemicals had been phased out. Do we miss harmful HFCs today? Regulators and policymakers did their jobs.
Just as science finds useful technologies and engineers derive new products, they often discover problems with their creations.
When they announce the problems, it is the duty of the regulators and policymakers to phase out the dangerous aspects. In hindsight, the objections to the transitions discussed above seem petty.
The “IPCC” is a scientific body issuing reliable climate change information and recommendations. They make it easy for regulators to get in the game, they have authored and regularly update a “summary for policymakers.”
On a practical note, the Pacific Corp of the northwestern United States is acting. They have plans that look good to my engineering eye.
They are solving the dispatchable power problem that traditional nuclear power has, and the obvious lack of dispatchability for solar and wind. They also solve the nuclear waste and safety problems.
In summary, I request these things from the SDCEA governing board:
1) Read and internalize the IPCC summary for policymakers.
2) Make a statement of intent to begin moving SDCEA off of carbon based energy sources
3) Become a force on the TriState board for intelligent migration away from carbon
4) Consider moving SDCEA to a new energy supplier – e.g. Pacific Corp, Xcel.
5) Keep the members informed. We deserve to hear communications from the board.
I look forward to the phase of this technology transition where we all wonder at why anyone had objections to the change and why it took so long.
