Got a major problem with car camping on CR304 above Buena Vista. The road is also referred to as Midland road where the old railroad used to run.
As it stands now, tourists are setting up makeshift camps along the road, usually close to where hiking and bicycling trails intersect.
It’s usually the worst on the weekends and especially on holidays. There are issues of people pooping in the vicinity and leaving their tp scattered everywhere (since there are no bathroom facilities anywhere nearby), people constructing fire pits and sawing off tree limbs for firewood and of setting up campsites along the road where camping should not be allowed.
The area that covers CR 304 from the trailhead parking lot/road 376a intersection should, in my opinion, remain free of all car camping.
CR 304 is specifically a major hiking and bicycling area and should remain as pristine and untouched as much as humanly possible in my opinion.
It is perhaps one of BuenaVista’s most beautiful and magnificent areas and needs to be protected.
As a bicyclist myself who frequents this area a lot, there are increasingly issues of traffic right of way, congestion problems between hikers and bikers and motor vehicles, large trucks with motor homes, ATVs and motorcycles.
It seems to be getting worse every year.
I believe an appropriate solution would be to erect a locked gate where the no outlet sign now stands and cut off all motor vehicle access to the road, yet keep it accessible to hikers, bicyclists, horseback and the few people who actually live in the area.
One solution for car camping would be to direct people up road 376A from the parking lot trailhead area intersection.
There are whole areas up this part of the road that could accommodate many campers, yet there would still be issues with bikers since there are many bike trails up this way as well.
However, I believe accommodation can still be achieved for everyone, and most importantly, it would protect CR 304 from the hoardes of tourists who are now overrunning the very popular hiking and biking trails along this road.
Lastly, as a future sidebar recommendation for the town, I would like to suggest a third bridge up the river a bit from the main central bridge.
This would entail expanding the foot and bike trail access up the river a bit adjacent and across to where CR 304 ends (where the train tressel bridge used to be). This would ease congestion along the main hiking and biking trails up to CR 304.
S.K. Jona
Buena Vista
