It is our opinion that there are alternate routes to being a successful bread-winner, entrepreneur, or citizen.
Sure, it’s fine if a college degree or two can pave the way for the dream job. But we believe our schools should offer and be in full support of training in the skilled trades.
When was the last time you needed a plumber/electrician/carpenter?
Have you seen the help wanted ads for chefs and hotel managers?
Painters, heavy equipment drivers, legal assistants, and custodians are skilled trades.
The demand for construction workers in our area goes wanting.
A combination of Baby Boomers reaching retirement age and lack of interest by young adults in the skilled trade field has caused an unprecedented labor shortage.
It’s estimated that, for each person who enters the skilled trades, five retire, and only 3% of young people indicated interest in construction in a 2017 survey.
College degrees should be only one choice for many students.
Let’s support our local school districts in Buena Vista and Salida in pursuing an alternative that not only makes possible secure employment but rewards with a good income and the probability some students would not have to leave the county to find work.
For more information you can contact Richard Deckard 719-966-2263 or richdeckard@outlook.com
Bea Harnish, Norma Smith, Patricia Jahla, Ruth Heckmann, Donna Mausbach, Bonnie Heap, Jennifer Adams, Jennifer Engel, Diane Reynolds, Karen Farber, Carle Linke
Members of the Chaffee County Republican Women
