I was disappointed to not see a single mention of the 8,000+ people that showed up last weekend at the Renewal Festival to see Billy Strings at the Meadows. (EDITOR’S NOTE: 7,500 ticket sales were approved by the county and that was the reported number sold by the promoter.)

When a Grammy winning artist who consistently sells out world class venues like Red Rocks comes to Buena Vista I expect the local newspaper to cover it.

