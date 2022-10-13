I was disappointed to not see a single mention of the 8,000+ people that showed up last weekend at the Renewal Festival to see Billy Strings at the Meadows. (EDITOR’S NOTE: 7,500 ticket sales were approved by the county and that was the reported number sold by the promoter.)
When a Grammy winning artist who consistently sells out world class venues like Red Rocks comes to Buena Vista I expect the local newspaper to cover it.
Instead the CCT devoted a half page to a Strider Bike race that drew 12 toddlers and another half page of traffic citations from 3-6 months ago. No one cares who got a parking or speeding ticket last week, last month or last year.
The CCT last week was 8 pages longer than this week, so it’s not like you didn’t have room to write anything about the single largest event of the year in Chaffee County.
It’s time to ditch the Blotter and stop shaming locals (thanks for stopping your bolding of locals’ names) and visitors for minor violations.
Major crime is worth reporting, but the Blotter is petty. There is better, more relevant and important news to report on.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.