I was shocked to learn the building was sold, and we might lose Chaffee County High School.
CCHS must be saved.
I attended BVHS for my freshman, sophomore and junior years. It was a pretty lousy experience. I dreaded going to school. The lessons were boring. There was bullying and for the most part the staff did not stop it. I fell behind in one subject, and the counselor implied that my destiny in life was to be a failure.
My senior year, I transferred to CCHS, where I graduated in 2019. I was initially afraid to go there. I heard it was a rough crowd.
My worry was for nothing. The students and staff were great. I finally found a place where I fit in. I learned my subjects, but they also taught me life skills.
The teachers demanded respect but were friendly and approachable. We went out into the world and volunteered.
I helped assemble food baskets for students, which made me realize not everyone was as lucky as me. There was a class called to DISCO taught by Counselor Natalie, which prepared me to be an adult.
Current CCHS principal Christine Bailey was a teacher then. She held classes to help us learn resume writing.
The emphasis was on being a productive person in your life. A good person. How lucky the school is to have Christine as the principal. I hope she understands what kind of positive impact she had on me.
Karen worked the front desk. She looked out for everybody, made us feel safe. She made the school feel like family.
Kids need guidance. Not everyone learns the same way. CCHS was the perfect environment for me. I also saw how it helped others.
There are so many troubled kids. CCHS found a way to reach many of them. Many communities want to start a program like CCHS, but don’t know how. We already have it but might throw it all away.
Older people get sad when they tell me about things they experienced when younger but are no longer around.
I never really understood exactly what they meant until now. I can’t imagine a world where my school could be gone only 3 years after I graduated.
Here should be all the proof you need. Without my experiences at CCHS, I never would have had the courage to write this letter.
Alexis McClure
Buena Vista
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.