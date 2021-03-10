In a small town filled with so many positive things happening, why does The Chaffee County Times continue to print so much negative people shaming news?
I personally don’t care who got a traffic ticket 2-6 months ago. I would hope that the CCT team could find something more positive and beneficial to the community in the once-a-week paper than publicly shaming our fellow citizens and visitors who happen to get a traffic ticket or misdemeanor citation.
Printing the locals’ names in bold is an extra slap in the face and unnecessary public embarrassment for people you say/print at the bottom “are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty.”
Here are a few topic suggestions to fill the space: more articles about outdoor recreation and new trail development, re-start the get to know your neighbor pieces you ran a few years ago, highlight a local business, investigating issues facing our town like housing, jobs, sports, events and recreation, do some investigative journalism to figure out why BV is one of the only towns in CO that charges citizens for a PO Box while refusing to deliver mail to in-town homes.
I encourage anyone else who is tired of the neighbor shaming in the newspaper to reach out and let The Chaffee County Times know.
Mark Krasnow
Buena Vista
EDITOR'S NOTE: Read our response here.
