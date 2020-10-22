I am a lifetime independent voter. politics aside, if I have a sign on my property, it is my property.
I have the right afforded me by the Constitution to defend myself, my family and my property.
I have the right of free speech just as you do and I am also a defender of my rights under the Second Amendment.
Yes, I have guns. Yes, I will use them to defend myself, my family and my property. And yes, if you are trespassing on my property, whether to do me personal harm or to steal a $10 sign, I will shoot you.
Ask yourself if the few dollars you are being paid to steal yard signs is worth it?
Dennis Fischer
Salida
