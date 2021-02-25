Right on, Dennis Radabaugh. You hit the nail on the head.
It has become so much easier to call people names that to try to have a discussion about their opinions.
After all, calling someone a name does not require any intelligence or hearing or reading about opinions that differ with your own.
Apparently most people don’t want to hear opinions that differ with theirs.
I guess ones opinion is all that matters and if someone has the gall to differ just show them hate by calling them a name.
Coming together, unity, does not mean total agreement. It just means having a civil discussion. Agreeing to disagree has become a dirty four letter word just like compromise has.
I have come to the opinion that those who feel the need to call someone else a name harbor a degree of hate.
It take a big amount of work to overcome this. Is this what is called the “cancel culture”?
Folks, how about we start to get together again and show respect for one another.
Cliff Mestel
Buena Vista
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.