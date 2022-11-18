In July, 1968 the Colorado Open Records Act was passed. It provides that all public records shall be open for inspection by any person, and in a timely fashion.
Public records include records kept by public entities that document the expenditure of public funds.
Simply put, taxpayers are entitled to know precisely where their tax dollars are being spent.
A written request submitted to any public entity carries certain compliance standards, including a mandatory 3-day time period for providing requested documents to the person requesting them in a timely fashion – unless it seems, you are the Buena Vista R31 School District, which holds the belief they can decide when they are just too busy to comply with this state statute.
When that happens our school district can arbitrarily ignore any CORA request and decide to provide whatever documents they choose, whenever they have time, if they can ever find the time.
