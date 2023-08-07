On 25 July 2023, by a 5 to 1 majority, the Buena Vista Board of Trustees (BOT) approved, without changes, a complex water dedication and allocation ordinance. In voting for this ordinance, the BOT excluded any recommended changes or additions provided to them by the the Town’s Water Advisory Board and Planning and Zoning Commission.
The Water Advisory Board and Planning and Zoning Commission represent a unique cross-section of the citizens of Buena Vista and both organizations possess specialized skills that should be of benefit and value to the BOT in their decision making. Why the BOT decided to reject these citizen Commission and Board recommendations is uncertain. Moreover, with a severely depleted Town staff, one wonders where the BOT are receiving their information to make such complex decisions.
I am an alternate member of the Buena Vista Planning and Zoning Commission and the views reflected in this letter are of my own and not associated in any way with the Town of Buena Vista or the Planning and Zoning Commission.
Thomas Brown
Buena Vista
