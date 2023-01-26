I have attended two holiday season” concerts in the weeks before Christmas and have an issue with the reason for the season.
Oh yes, there’s plenty of Santa-this and reindeer-that and North Pole-something else. There’s even some reference to the Grinch. All good fun no doubt. But nearly every time the choirs sing about Jesus - the ACTUAL “reason for the season” - they sing about the baby in the manger.
Oh sure, the manger setting is mentioned once in Scripture (Luke chapter 2) but the real reason for celebration is not because of the baby Jesus (incontinent and wordlessly crying out for assistance). Rather, it is because of who He was as an adult; what He said as an adult; how He offended the “religious” of His day and was horribly mutilated and crucified to death for not fitting into the man-made rules and regulations of “religion”.
Although many today foolishly believe that Christ was His last name and do not understand the implications of that title, He is God in the flesh Who came down to earth to live among His creation and demonstrate that this earthly life is not the final reality.
Make no mistake, He was actually executed for blasphemy, “because You being a mere man, make Yourself out to be God,” the religious stated.
He healed the sick; raised the dead; made the blind see again and the deaf hear; spoke kindly to the poor and retched and sinful. Unlike the religious leaders of His day, He spoke with authority!
But His unwillingness to conform to their man-made rules made Him their enemy. He was killed because of their envy. But death could not hold Him. His followers saw Him alive again in the flesh for 40 days after His physical resurrection. This is the only plausible explanation for their willingness to die violent, horrible executions yet cling to their testimony that He was alive.
Next time you hear them singing about the “baby Jesus” please skip the manger scene with the cows and lambs and shepherds and Mary and Joseph. The humble circumstances of His birth are attractive because He seems manageable there.
C.S. Lewis in “Mere Christianity” said:
“I am trying here to prevent anyone saying the really foolish thing that people often say…: ‘I’m ready to accept Jesus as a great moral teacher, but I don’t accept his claim to be God’…
A man who was merely a man and said the sort of things Jesus said would not be a great moral teacher.
He would either be a (liar or) lunatic…or else (something worse).
You must make your choice…
You can shut him up… you can spit at him and kill him… or you can fall at his feet… but let us not come with any patronising nonsense about his being a great human teacher… (this Christmas) accept the view that He was and is God.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.