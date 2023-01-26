I have attended two holiday season” concerts in the weeks before Christmas and have an issue with the reason for the season.

Oh yes, there’s plenty of Santa-this and reindeer-that and North Pole-something else. There’s even some reference to the Grinch. All good fun no doubt. But nearly every time the choirs sing about Jesus - the ACTUAL “reason for the season” - they sing about the baby in the manger.

