Having witnessed the abject failure of the BV Bread + Salt at a location that has been wildly successful under three different prior owners for several decades, I have a few questions for whoever next buys the spot.
Are you planning on only being open during the summer, when the living is easy?
Don’t bother. BV needs restaurants and diners that exist to serve the population of BV and the surrounding area year-round, not places that are only open for business during the summer, when it is easiest to make money.
Are you a part of the community, or not?
Do you have duck on the menu?
Don’t bother. Nobody wants to eat duck. Just offer us your twist on the same things that made the Evergreen Cafe a roaring success for years.
The ego involved with buying a successful business, and then abandoning the very things that made that business successful in the first place, is one of the most common failings I see.
It makes it hard to have any sympathy for the people that thought that they could inflict their fancy nonsense onto a diner on the highway in BV.
Also, from everything I’ve heard, the coffee was terrible, which is an unforgivable failure in BV.
Whoever buys the place, I beseech you to do a better job of understanding the community you hope to serve, lest you suffer an epic failure on the scale of the owners of Bread + Salt, who paid a premium for the business, then spent even more money on updates and renovations, only to suffer an epic failure, thanks to their absolute failure to understand the community they bought into.
Duck. Seriously. Nobody wants duck when they’re stopping at a highway diner.
Jeff Zaring
Buena Vista
