The candidacy of PT Wood for Chaffee County Commissioner resembles an extended con finally running out of steam. There are only so many times a person can sell the Brooklyn Bridge before people become suspicious and ask questions.
Letters supporting PT Wood all sound the same, probably because they were written from the same set of talking points sent to the party faithful.
We hear “experienced” and “qualified.” What we don’t hear is any answers to the serious questions about how PT Wood conducted himself as Salida mayor.
As a lifelong resident, I can tell you what I see: PT Wood is pro-developer and anti-resident. Listening and putting people’s concerns and suggestions to good use is a strength this former mayor lacks.
PT Wood permanently damaged Salida. Now he wants to do the same thing to Chaffee County.
By running for Chaffee County Commissioner, perhaps PT thought he could find a whole new crop of voters unaware of his record of ignoring the people while pursuing his own agenda.
Salidans need to warn the rest of Chaffee County, so the mistake of trusting PT Wood is not repeated.
His supporters tell us PT’s 15 years of political experience is the reason we should vote for him. I say that 15 years has revealed who PT Wood really is and that he has worn out his welcome as a public official.
I will be voting for Adriane Kuhn, a fresh voice in the race. I urge you to consider doing the same.
