The candidacy of PT Wood for Chaffee County Commissioner resembles an extended con finally running out of steam. There are only so many times a person can sell the Brooklyn Bridge before people become suspicious and ask questions.

Letters supporting PT Wood all sound the same, probably because they were written from the same set of talking points sent to the party faithful.

