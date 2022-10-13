The election for County Commissioner is this November, and PT Wood is the most experienced candidate for the job.
He served on the Salida Planning Commission for 10 years before serving two terms as mayor of Salida.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
We only accept Visa, Mastercard, and Discover.
Please note* American Express is NOT accepted.
Thank you!
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Month
|$7.00
|for 30 days
|One Week
|$2.50
|for 7 days
|Six Months
|$24.00
|for 180 days
|One Year
|$39.00
|for 360 days
The election for County Commissioner is this November, and PT Wood is the most experienced candidate for the job.
He served on the Salida Planning Commission for 10 years before serving two terms as mayor of Salida.
Through this experience, he knows our valley well and understands not only how government works, but how important the issues currently facing Chaffee County are.
PT has lived in Chaffee County for over 30 years and is a natural leader. My husband and I owned a rafting business here for 34 years, and have followed PT’s achievements through his time on the AHRA Citizens Task Force and as mayor of Salida. When PT is involved, positive change starts to happen.
PT understands that building affordable housing for our work force keeps our community whole and thriving. He has helped facilitate affordable housing partnerships resulting in 80 new units in Salida, with more planned.
Chaffee County’s future holds many challenges as new people move into the area.
Our public lands are seeing much more use, our towns and rural lands are seeing more development, and the changing energy landscape requires new forward-thinking energy ideas.
PT values protecting our agricultural lands, public lands, and water resources, and understands the need to create energy resiliency for the future.
This is the perfect time to elect PT Wood as County Commissioner. His experience will serve our county well.
Please vote for PT Wood this November.
Susan Greiner
Buena Vista
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.