How does a 40 cents/gallon Nestle/Blue Triton water extraction royalty returned to all county taxpayers sound? Makes sense to me.
Hey county commissioners, our precious water is really worth a lot.
Nestle/Triton wants to steal it from Chaffee County for a very meager sum – approximately $1.2 million, and maybe that’s over 10 years. At Tuesday’s commissioner’s meeting, they got bogged down in the policy weeds, trying to figure out how to split up this meager sum between schools, recycling, housing, fire mitigation, non profits, etc, etc.
We gotta think big. If this corporation really wants our water, let’s make them pay. Blue Triton can afford it. We can negotiate this. Our county commissioners try to do what’s best for our citizens, so let’s make this deal work for all of us:
In addition to the other terms of the extension permit, I propose that Blue Triton pays Chaffee county $0.40 for every gallon extracted.
That’s an annual royalty amount of $12,000,000 based on only 30 million gallons per year. Then the county takes that money and splits it between long term residential renters and property owners, based on census data.
I don’t know the exact mix of our citizens, but for example say it’s 50/50: $6 million returned directly to property owners based on their share of assessed county valuation. The other $6 million in annual cash payments split between all local residents who provide proof of a long term rental contract and rent payment.
These renters indirectly pay property taxes as part of their landlord’s costs, and they also pay sales taxes. They deserve a rebate.
Obviously there’s a few administrative details to be worked out, but we can do this. And like other aspects of the current draft renewal document, we can make Blue Triton foot the bill for the administration of this tax rebate program.
By the way, three local environmental groups – Trout Unlimited, GARNA, Central Colorado Climate Coalition – all recommend the commissioners only grant a 3-year Nestle permit extension, not 10. If current drought patterns continue, we may not have any water to sell in three years, but if we do, a perfect time to increase the extraction royalty for this valuable commodity.
Water is valuable, priceless, essential to life. And it’s getting more scarce and expensive every day.
If we have to sell any water to Blue Triton, let’s get top dollar for it, and return that money to all our citizens.
We should be entitled to royalty payments for water extraction just like Alaska citizens get royalty payments for North Slope oil extraction.
Roger Cox
Salida
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.