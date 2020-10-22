Opposing Proposition 115 gives voters a way to show some compassion for pregnant women and their families. This year’s abortion ban proposition is an intentionally confusing effort that leaves no room – none – for the complexities of pregnancy or personal healthcare needs. There are no exceptions in this ban for pregnant women who receive a lethal fetal diagnosis, for women experiencing serious health risks or for pregnancies resulting from rape. Doctors performing these abortions could be charged with a crime.
Pregnant women in Colorado deserve more. They deserve access to health care and to make their own very personal health care decisions. Proposition 115 seeks to legislate away complicated pregnancy outcomes – but in real life, women will still face complications in pregnancy. The question we’re facing is whether we should ensure they have options to address those complications. I urge people to vote NO on Proposition 115 and continue to let pregnant people, their families and their health care professions have health care options for what they may be facing.
Ellen Marshall
Buena Vista
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.