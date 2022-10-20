While I well understand that workforce housing is a critical issue for Chaffee County and for Colorado in general, I also understand that a booming economy should not be using taxpayer money as defined in Colorado’s Proposition 123 to house people working in the private sector.

In years past, workforce jobs paid enough for thrifty young couples to buy a mobile home or rent a small apartment until they could save enough money for a down payment on a regular home. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.