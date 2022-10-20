While I well understand that workforce housing is a critical issue for Chaffee County and for Colorado in general, I also understand that a booming economy should not be using taxpayer money as defined in Colorado’s Proposition 123 to house people working in the private sector.
In years past, workforce jobs paid enough for thrifty young couples to buy a mobile home or rent a small apartment until they could save enough money for a down payment on a regular home.
But affluent newcomers paying high prices for undeveloped lots and even modest workforce homes have changed the rules. The net effect of this real estate boom is to price our workforce community and our middle-class commercial base literally out of existence.
Some small Colorado towns have seen their neighbors rapidly evolve from comfortable, easy-going rural communities to glitzy, high-end recreational areas with absolutely no workforce housing. And many small towns have said “no” to these destructive real estate booms by dramatically limiting real estate development and land speculation.
So, now in Proposition 123, Coloradans are being asked to subsidize high-end housing developments and the “gentrification” of working-class neighborhoods by using taxpayer money to build workforce housing for private enterprise. All of this when our state is literally awash in real estate money.
Before we vote “yes” on Proposition 123, we should ask ourselves where our public workforce subsidies end and where the private sector’s responsibility to supply its own workforce housing begins.
In the meantime and, however so humble, there’s no place like living in homes bought and paid for with our own hard-earned money.
