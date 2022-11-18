I wanted to publicly acknowledge the amazing community we live in.
I wanted to publicly acknowledge the amazing community we live in.
Recently, my daughter who is healthy and in her mid-30s, had emergency heart surgery.
There were no prior signs leading up to this event.
The emergency department at the Salida Hospital diagnosed her even though she was anything but typical.
They were able to assess that she had a ruptured aorta and needed a life-saving surgery immediately.
This is usually something that is diagnosed in someone who is in their 60s or older. She was flown to Colorado Springs Central Memorial Hospital.
Her employer, The Surf Hotel, and its management team of Carol Whitaker, Sara Anderson, Andre Spino-Smith and Timmy Moutrie, quickly arranged for multiple family members to have their hotel expenses taken care of while staying in Colorado Springs.
The mere words “Thank You” are not enough to express our gratitude for their generosity and compassion.
My daughter made it through the surgery and is at home recovering. Our family is recovering from this nearly devastating event.
This wonderful community nestled in these beautiful Colorado mountains are full of the most amazing people. Thank you for having so much compassion and generosity for another.
Diane Kiss
Buena Vista
