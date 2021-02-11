We want to say a great big thank you to our COVID-19 team at CCPH.
Our public health team has done a super job organizing vaccine clinics.
Start with the user friendly online reservation platform with a link to print your paperwork, then the super efficient drive through system at the county fairgrounds.
Add in the bonus of so many friendly volunteers and public health staff and it was as pleasant as getting a vaccine could be.
Yet another blessing for the residents of this beautiful valley.
John and Eileen Owens
Buena Vista
