The Buena Vista Postmaster has responded to concerns expressed in my letter from June 30.
I appreciate the efforts that Postmaster Woods has made to make some improvements in mail delivery, service, and the cleanliness of the building.
To date: A cleaning service has been hired and tonight as the cleaning was underway, the air smelled fresh and the floors sparkled. There has been a daily presence of more staff—new faces—at the front desk to help with the overwhelming workload. I was able to have a face-to-face conversation with
Mr. Woods, and I appreciated his genuine concern and cordial and respectful professionalism. Also, hats off to the staff at the front desk.
They maintain calm and a high degree of professionalism under difficult circumstances. And for those physical addresses that are not in the database, (which adds to the confusion for everyone) Mr. Woods is researching ways to remedy that problem.
Thank you, Mr. Woods and the Buena Vista USPS staff, for your efforts. We know change takes time, but we are moving forward now!
Kathleene Keidel
Buena Vista
