An innocent man was attacked by a cop (recently) in Pueblo and murdered while waiting to pick up his little brother at school.
Sounds unbelievable doesn’t it? Is murdered the correct word? Absolutely.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
We only accept Visa, Mastercard, and Discover.
Please note* American Express is NOT accepted.
Thank you!
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Month
|$7.00
|for 30 days
|One Week
|$2.50
|for 7 days
|Six Months
|$24.00
|for 180 days
|One Year
|$39.00
|for 360 days
Cloudy with periods of snow after midnight. Low 28F. W winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of snow 90%. About one inch of snow expected..
Cloudy with periods of snow after midnight. Low 28F. W winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of snow 90%. About one inch of snow expected.
Updated: March 15, 2023 @ 5:50 pm
An innocent man was attacked by a cop (recently) in Pueblo and murdered while waiting to pick up his little brother at school.
Sounds unbelievable doesn’t it? Is murdered the correct word? Absolutely.
The video is online and it is enough to send this man to prison for the rest of his life. He stands back 10 feet from the subject and calmly fires three bullets into his body to end his life.
Then he puts his rubber gloves on and checks the minor scratch on his nose. Does nothing to help the person he just shot.
For this he gets a purple heart award. Immediately. And the DA immediately says the shooting was justified.
The people in law enforcement in Pueblo jump in as fast as they can to serve and protect – to serve themselves and protect their pensions.
Richard Ward, the victim, cooperated with the police completely.They were questioning him because he mistakenly tried to get in the wrong car and someone called the police on him.
You can even see in the video there is a similar white SUV just in front of the one he is in. When questioned by the police, he told them he was uncomfortable around police because they use excessive force.
Boy was he ever right. He popped an anti-anxiety pill into his mouth because he was justifiably afraid.
When asked what he put into his mouth Richard told them truthfully - a pill.
This was enough to send this cop into a murderous rage and he dragged his totally cooperative subject out of the car and onto the ground.
When you know someone is trying to beat the crap out of you or murder you, your natural instinct is to resist. So he did. Who wouldn’t?
He didn’t know at the time he was talking to his executioner. He was.
Police need much better training in our country. Better pay. They need to know what the constitution says so they don’t violate people’s rights.
They need procedures to weed out people like this person. And as for this person, to spend the rest of his life in prison is not sufficient punishment for the lives he has ruined.
Bob Fread
Buena Vista
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.