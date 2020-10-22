I attended one of the recent Chaffee County Patriots Saturday morning Trump parties in BV and it was interesting.
I can’t imagine why 15% of the attending members felt the need to bring their guns, but I imagine that their motivation springs from the same well of baseless fear and insecurity that drove them to intimidate Salida school kids who were performing a near-meaningless public demonstration in support of BLM.
These poor people really believe that America is burning to the ground. They live in irrational fear of nonexistent threats of violence from BLM and antifa, while simultaneously ignoring the fact that the U.S. government identifies right-wing groups as posing the most serious threat of political violence in America today, as has been the case for years now.
In what is just the latest example of the actual threat posed by right-wing groups, the lead story in the news today is the arrest of members of the Wolverine Watchmen, a right-wing patriot group.
They are charged with a conspiracy to kidnap the governor of Michigan, among many other things, so you will have to forgive me if I am more concerned about armed, angry, delusional and unregulated right-wing nutjobs than I am about BLM or antifa.
Finally, Donald Trump is a liar, lacks morals, wears makeup, is so stupid that he literally could not pronounce “Yosemite” correctly while reading a prepared speech, and he completely failed at handling the coronavirus.
That is all. As you were.
Jeff Zaring
Buena Vista
