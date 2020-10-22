Pause the finger pointing about the lockdown of our country and peek beyond the curtain of mountain ranges, state borders and continental curves.
Our world was shut down by elitist experts promoting paranoia about a fatal pandemic - Webster’s definition being a “universal, widespread disease.”
The only country that acted correctly and reasonably was Sweden, which experienced very low mortality rates attributed to this virus.
Sweden’s economy didn’t tank because it didn’t impose draconian mandates like the rest of the globe barked out: Masks, social distancing, quarantines for the healthy. (social distancing doesn’t even appear in medical textbooks.)
Are you aware our CDC recently revised the COVID-only deaths without co-morbidity down from 200,000 to 9,300 – a national death rate akin to a regular flu season?
There are protests occurring in Berlin, Germany of over a million in the streets against the lockdown. Their government has said that if you don’t follow the rules, your children will be taken from you.
Then there are the brutal arrests in Melbourne and London, and actual executions happening in the Philippines – all for resisting the mandates.
Dig deep past Google’s first page– because Silicone Valley technocrats consistently censor all views that don’t align with its COVID sensitive dogma.
Can’t we think for ourselves concerning opposing views? Isn’t there supposed to be a First Amendment protecting us from this?
Meanwhile thousands of world-renowned immunologists, virologists, epidemiologists strongly disagree with the propagandized premise.
This virus is not the “plague of the century” as declared by Bill Gates – he’s not even a doctor, but he’s utterly invested in vaccine production as the final solution.
As of now, Massachusetts and Virginia have already declared that the COVID vaccine, though not yet determined safe, will be required.
The goal posts keep changing as people become accustomed to wearing masks – a symbol of subjugation and silence used for slaves as far back as the trans-Atlantic slave-trade schooners and now the trademark of the CCP.
Masks do nothing to stop microscopic viral transmission – they just fuel prejudice against people who are woke enough to understand the personal health risks of self-inflicted mold and germs caused by wearing them.
Currently German lawyers led by Dr. Reiner Fuellmich are starting to litigate against the responsible key players in this scam-demic, and they’re charging the WHO and the RTI (Germany’s CDC) with crimes against humanity.
The rise in case numbers trumpeted by the media is a totally alarmist mantra because the neurotic PCR tests produce false positives and aren’t even designed to accurately verify hot infections.
Look this document up to help you understand: “Lies, Damned Lies and Health Statistics – the Deadly Danger of False Positives – Lockdown Sceptics,” written by Dr. Mike Yeadon.
Americans – pay attention because the survival of our nation is at stake, and I’m not talking about just the threat of a virus.
LaRae Raine
Buena Vista
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.