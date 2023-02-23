To commission chair Keith Baker:
Congratulations on your unanimous election as chair of the board of commissioners of Chaffee County.

Updated: February 23, 2023 @ 3:13 pm
To commission chair Keith Baker:
Congratulations on your unanimous election as chair of the board of commissioners of Chaffee County.
Chair Baker, we are depending on your leadership to prepare Chaffee County for the future. We ask that you apply your experience and training in leadership and organization in service as chair of the BoCC.
Chaffee County continues to deliver services to citizens in an expert and timely manner. Thank you for making this one of your top priorities as chair.
As chair you will be leading the effort to update the land use code and develop housing for our workforce as Chaffee continues to grow.
Our workforce and local businesses will appreciate your continued commitment to transportation and expanding essential broadband so necessary to our economic success.
We expect you to use your extensive leadership experience in business and government to improve organization of our county government wherever possible.
Thank you for your many years of service as a naval officer, Buena Vista trustee and county commissioner.
We wish you the best in your new position as chair of the BoCC and trust you to lead us for the next 2 years.
JoAnne Allen
Nathrop
