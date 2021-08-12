While it is prudent to keep in mind guidelines for staying healthy in these COVID-infested times, I strongly object to forcing school age children to wear masks for the many hours they are in school.
Science has proven that they are not effective spreaders, nor are they likely to contract the disease, and even if they do, will not suffer much.
Keeping in mind that the lack of maskless face to maskless face experience in the classroom has hurt more than helped the educational and social experience school provide, I support superintendent Lisa Yates in her decision to open schools, leaving the decision about masks up to the parents.
Bea Harnish
Buena Vista
