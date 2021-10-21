In the discussion throughout the state about short-term rentals, I wonder why there has been no mention of paying workers more so they can afford the market rate for rentals?
In a free market system, workers with adequate money to spend on rent will incentivize builders and investors to build or make units available to capture that rent.
Instead, property owners are being asked to subsidize the low wages employers pay by limiting short-term rentals.
On the other hand, STRs are profitable in-part because they don’t have to pay the commercial tax rate and other fees that regular lodging properties pay.
This exemption is in effect a subsidy for STRs by local taxpayers.
If employers paid fair wages and STRs paid the same taxes and fees that lodging properties pay, the free market would solve the housing issue on its own.
Colin Treworgy
Evergreen/Buena Vista
