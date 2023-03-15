As everyone knows, we are in strange and trying times as farmers and ranchers in Colorado and in the country as a whole. I try and keep things in perspective and focus on the things I can have some effect on and not get too tied up in the things I don’t have control over.

As your new regional ag commissioner, my goal is to keep you informed on issues and programs offered to help you make a living in ag and also listen to your issues and ideas on how we can work together to make ag stronger and more resilient.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.