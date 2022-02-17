As owners of Valley Mobile Park, Inc. in Buena Vista, we have two issues with the proposed rate increase and fire mitigation charges from SDCEA. We are open year-round for mobile home tenants, but only open from April 1 to Nov. 1 for RV tenants. Valley Mobile Park has been a member of SCDEA for over 55 years.
1. Until this past fall, we were able to activate the 63 meters we use from April to November for RV tenants, and had them deactivated during the months we were closed.
Without notice, we were told in November that this was no longer an option, and we had two choices. We could leave the 63 meters activated during our closed season, paying the base use price plus the fire mitigation for each meter each month; a total of $2,580 per month.
Or we could have the meters all deactivated at a charge of $50 per meter, and then reactivated at another $50 per meter charge. Yes, this is a better option than the monthly base price and fire mitigation charge, but adds a $5,500 annual charge to our operating expenses. The meters are not actually removed, but activation or deactivation is done in the office, (i.e. pushing a button or flipping a switch). What a rip off.
It would have helped a lot to have had some prior notice to plan for such an additional charge.
In addition to 55 meters we have for our RV section, we also have an additional 8 meters we pay the base rate plus usage plus fire mitigation charge, and we have 7 year-round tenants who also pay these fees. That’s a sizeable income for SDCEA for a 12-acre service area.
2. Fire mitigation charge! $7 times 63 meters for Valley Mobile Park, plus another 7 mobile home tenants, when 80% of our service from SDCEA is underground. That’s a total of $490 per month.
How much fire mitigation do direct burial lines need? Fire mitigation should be based on individual properties, not each meter required to operate a business.
We do all we can to keep our business rates reasonable for our full-time tenants as well as to attract summer visitors to our area, adding to the local economy.
A portion of these proposed rate increases will have to be passed along, they cannot be totally absorbed by our business. Think of this SCDEA – at least for the year-round tenants, you are charging them more each month, and now we will have to do the same, thanks to you.
We have spoken personally to two of the SCDEA board members about these situations, but have not heard back.
Taken from a recent statement from Mike Huckabee, former governor of Arkansas: “Elected officials (such as the SCDEA board as well as employees) are there to serve those who have put them in office.
They are not the boss or bosses, but representatives and there to accomplish the needs and what is best for the membership (we are the bosses). SCDEA co-op exists because of its membership.
Don and Sandra Trojanovich
Buena Vista
