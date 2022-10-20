I am a renter here in Buena Vista. I am also a land use planner and a third party mediator among other things.
However, since I am renter, I can’t function as a third-party mediator during this housing crisis. My life has been one of following my dreams, most of which have come to fruition.
Among my dreams that have been fulfilled are that I am the mother of two successful sons, I am the grandmother of four fantastic grandsons, I lived on and worked for the Navajo Nation for most of 25 years and I was a Peace Corps volunteer in Ukraine from 2007-2009.
Even though I followed my dreams all over the world, I have always considered BV to be home ever since I came here over 50 years ago.
After I moved back home almost a decade ago, and especially as I have reeled from the ever-increasing rents that have been flung at me and others in recent years, I began to wonder what quaifications one must have in order to live here.
It appears that the most important qualification is money. Does it matter that I know so much local history - oh the stories I could tell if given the chance.
So why didn’t I buy a house back in the days before the market changed from a local housing focus to a profiteering focus? Well, having lived on the Navajo Nation - where there isn’t private property - for so many years, I guess that I simply forgot about the market economy. All my fault I guess.
So here I am wishing that I could afford to either purchase or rent a place to live in what I call my hometown.
My rent is due to go up another $250 per month as of January 1 and my income from Social Security, my Navajo Nation pension, and my shuttle bus driving job are insufficient.
I tried having a roommate for a while, but I don’t understand why I am expected to have a roommate in order to give too much money to a landlord. What am I to do?
Via this letter I am letting the BV community know that renters and landlords need to come together in a forum whereby we come up with a mutual understanding that doesn’t blame the current situation on the renters’ inability to afford housing.
I very much appreciate the Chaffee Housing Authority and others who have taken up this issue, but everybody needs to hear directly from the people who are being impacted the most.
I don’t want to be forced out of my town because I am viewed as unqualified to live here. And where would I go?
If you are a landlord or renter who needs to talk things out, please call me at 719-207-6750. We can get together and talk about it.
