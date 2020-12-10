Dear teachers and staff, Lisa Yates and the school board:
We so appreciate you and all of your work for the children of Buena Vista, particularly this year with all of the dramatic changes in scheduling and direction. Not only does it affect our children, but you as well.
Typically, every year we bring treats to show our appreciation and to encourage you.
This year, we were not able to do so because of COVID-19 restrictions.
We at Moms in Prayer want you to know you are still in our thoughts and prayers, and we want to encourage you.
Bonnie Noltensmeyer
Buena Vista
