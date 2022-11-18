Home: a place of shelter, safety and stability in which one lives.
Home: a place of shelter, safety and stability in which one lives.
A safe port from the storms we all encounter in life.
Home is an essential need for every one of us.
To threaten someone’s ability to have a home should shake us to the core if we have any grasp of the despair of the homeless.
So Hannah Harn’s story on the crisis situation for residents living in the Meadows Apartments shocked and saddened our family.
What unconscionable behavior by a landlord and a management company.
G Light Equity and Trek Management seem to be fresh sad examples of companies without a conscience.
As more wealthy buyers pour into the Arkansas River Valley we have to ask ourselves, “Are we fine watching these investors buy up existing affordable housing only to jack up the rents and drive our neighbors out? Do our communities in the valley offer enough affordable housing for people on fixed incomes? Are we comfortable in our homes knowing that mass evictions are coming?”
We appreciate The Chaffee County Times bringing us this story and we hope to see followup stories.
Such injustice does need a spotlight on it so that we will all understand the need for affordable housing and the priority it should be given.
Trish and Dick Chambers
Hartsel
