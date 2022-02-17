Misinformation. Debunked. Conspiracy theory. The words people use to dismiss questions for which they have no answer. If I am so wrong about COVID vaccines, why doesn’t someone prove it?
Not that I envy our public health officials. The vax story has changed so much, it’s hard to keep track.
Initially, one jab will prevent infection, spread, hospitalization and death. The vaccine is “safe and effective”.
Now, after three shots, infection and spread by the vaxxed are commonplace. Vaccine-mediated herd immunity proved impossible. Vax reduced but did not eliminate hospitalization/death. And there are more reports of death after COVID vaccination(10,162)in the last year than all other vaccines combined for 30 years.
If past prognostications have failed up until now, how can you trust future predictions, like long-term safety?
The media miss the point, labeling them skeptical anti-vaxxers, ignoring that these vaccines use a radically new technology.
Conventional vaccines contained a deactivated version of the disease pathogen, which prepares the body to fight future infection by the real pathogen.
Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines contain mRNA genetic material designed to enter your cells and turn them into a factory to manufacture the pathogen, the spike protein structure from COVID-19.
Your immune system detects, then destroys your cells where this spike protein was produced.
The problem? The vaccine particles are delivered into your arm muscle, and are intended to stay there.
Instead, some portion can migrate and target your body’s immune response against the heart, brain, circulatory system, etc. Watch the experience of a professional mountain biker: youtube.com/watch?v=H7inaTiDKaU
Options were available to make a more traditional vaccine many “anti-vaxxers” would have freely taken. Despite the trillions thrown at COVID research, these unsexy technologies remain unfunded.
There were no huge profits to be made from them: yahoo.com/news/texas-scientists-covid-19-vaccine-100019383.html
Health officials pushed new truths as if their old, false truths had never happened. But anyone who studied the technical issues knew from the beginning there was a huge risk. Eminent scientists who predicted danger early on were vilified: msn.com/en-us/news/politics/emails-reveal-how-fauci-head-of-nih-colluded-to-try-to-smear-experts/ar-AARX837
The hallmark of our medical system is individualized care. An 85 year old woman has different medical needs than a 20 year old man. Vax mandates treated them the same. For the elderly, there is every possibility that the risk/reward merits getting vaccinated. For young males, studies show the vax risk exceeds the COVID risk. Yet public health policy refuses to differentiate.
I am forced to an unsettling conclusion. Our public health people, paid for by us, received a secret mandate. Who ordered them to ignore adverse effects from COVID vaccination, and why?
I submit to you the “safe and effective” narrative for COVID vaccines was “misinformation”, and has now been “debunked”. The actions of our health officials are not a “conspiracy theory”. They are a full-blown conspiracy.
Vince Phillips
Salida
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.