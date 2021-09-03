The article about backroads and their maintenance in Chaffee County in the most recent issue of the CCT finally illuminates the ongoing problem with which locals have to live.
Replacing tires, brakes, shocks and windshields gets tiresome, time consuming and expensive after a while.
Yes, I knew that I was building my home on a dirt road some 25 years ago. What I didn’t know was that the county road department would be unable to keep up with road damage caused by the continually increasing tourist traffic.
I have heard that CR 371 is the busiest road in Chaffee County during the summer months; precisely true or not, it is extremely busy. About 50 private residences exist from the end of the pavement north to the Midland circle – 3 miles or so, including the tunnels.
Wonder what the cost would be to pave that section of road? Within a day or two after the road is graded, as Mr. Stacey points out, the washboard is back.
Add a little rain and there are divots big enough to hide a basketball. The county’s vested interest in this and other backroads is support of tourism as well as the families that live on those roads.
Since tourism is the lifeblood of Chaffee County, perhaps better road maintenance would be a good idea?
Paved roads are expensive, and do have to be repaired, but they don’t have to be graded every couple of weeks. Something for our county government to consider.
Edward Melton
Buena Vista
