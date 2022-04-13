After reading the letters to the editor of Jennifer Eggleston and Susan Shampine in the March 31 Chaffee County Times, it’s obvious that some folks have no qualms about making a quick dollar by changing the rules the rest of us are obligated to live by.
As with Ms. Eggleston and Shampine, this is not my idea of community improvement.
Most of us invest our lives and fortunes in the real estate upon which we build our homes and grow our families.
We carefully choose our living environments by agreeing to follow a set of zoning ordinances that govern how we and our neighbors use that real estate.
Ultimately, these zoning ordinances preserve the value of that lifetime investment of time and money. So, yes, changing these rules is truly a big deal for anybody living in a zoned area.
The worst part is that, when zoning criteria are temporarily set aside, a precedent is established that opens the door for similar requests to be made at future dates.
Since this high-density development evidently does not meet the criteria for affordable housing, we’re evidently talking about attainable housing for those well-heeled enough to afford it. In my opinion, we have enough unaffordable real estate as is without creating even more.
While growth and change are inevitable, unmanaged growth and change strangle the very things we value in Colorado, including the right to live our lives in open space, the liberty to live in an affordable environment, and the happiness of living a relevant and productive life.
Looking the other way by granting inappropriate zoning variances might well make our treasured lifestyle disappear in the process.
Gary E. Goms
Buena Vista
