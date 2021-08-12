The Buena Vista Public Library had tremendous events throughout the summer.
The library partnered with BVHS in some of the activities. I believe their goal was to re-establish community.
It seems as if they far exceeded their goal and it was a fun summer.
Even town businesses were included from the goat farm to scorpions that truly glowed in the dark.
Book decisions and more such as the drive in movie night. So with a grateful heart – thank you.
Mary Johnson
Buena Vista
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.