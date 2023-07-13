Over 10 years ago, a friend proclaimed: “You can never be too Liberal”. Capital “L”. I was confused and asked for a definition of Liberal. Never got a response.
Webster’s says Liberal is:
1) a supporter of policies that are socially progressive and promote social welfare. Often contrasted with conservative.
2) a supporter of a political and social philosophy that promotes individual rights, civil liberties, democracy, and free enterprise.
Webster’s says Conservative is:
1) a person who is averse to change and holds traditional values.
2) a person favoring free enterprise, private ownership, and socially traditional ideas. Often contrasted with liberal.
In a stunning turn of events, by these definitions I am half a liberal. I believe in individual rights, civil liberties, democracy and free enterprise. Do today’s liberals still believe?
I am so liberal, I believe in the now quaint notion of equality as defined by Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr.
I abhor our new normal, which replaces one type of inequality with another. We now have new favored classes to replace the old, white-male ones. Unfortunately, the rules governing conveyance of superior rights are unwritten and they change all the time. It’s as if someone is trying to keep us off balance.
I am so liberal, I risked publicly calling out the draconian, unnecessary, and even harmful COVID mandates and lockdowns. Where was the liberal commitment to civil liberties then?
I am so liberal, I advocate for election integrity and transparency as mandatory for a functional democracy. After the 2016 election, liberals spent 4 years screaming about unfair elections.
Somehow, asking questions about subsequent elections now has become a virtual crime.
Democracy stays strong by allowing itself to be challenged. Why aren’t my fellow liberals supporting this effort?
And if Webster’s says both liberals and conservatives back free enterprise, where does that leave the poor socialists? Ideologically homeless?
The ‘60s hippie generation protested rigid, conservative parents. Cyclically, now many young people are rebelling against their modern hippie parents to trend conservative?
They see that many who espouse liberalism fail to live up to its original promise, to be honest and open-minded. Can’t all of us, regardless of political leaning, pledge to abide by these two universally desirable goals?
Let’s open a dialogue. Will anyone else define liberal for us? Or explain/defend “you can never be too liberal”?
Vince Phillips
Salida
