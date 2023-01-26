So, I wrote a simple pro-choice letter and some guy named Tim Burt (who I don’t know) had a conniption, totally triggered.
Unfortunately, he spent a lot of time attacking me personally, rather than just sticking to the issues, trying to portray me as a far-left, angry, mad man.
Who knows why he had his grouchy pants on when he wrote that, but I suggest that Tim and others refrain from using these standard extremist tactics. We all will be better off with civility.
Of course, Tim is entitled to his objections to abortion, but all his rationales are well known and easily countered by very strong pro-choice arguments.
He used well known mischaracterizations and cherry picking to bolster his position and stated radical ideas like his apparent complete disdain for a woman’s right to reproductive freedom and to control her own body.
A key thing that seems to have triggered Tim were my statements regarding the rise of the far-right religious community, often referred to as the Christian Taliban, and its often successful attempts to forcefully impose its interpretation of Christianity on everyone.
Maybe he’s not aware that members of the far-right religious Christian Nationalists have proudly referred to themselves as the Christian Taliban and that banning abortion is only the beginning of their campaign.
Maybe he’s unaware that this far right dominionism movement, which includes notables such as Trump insider Pastor Robert Jeffress, seeks to impose their interpretation of Christianity on our country.
One need only read Katherine Stewart’s “The Power Worshipers,” Kristin Kobes Du Mez’ “Jesus and John Wayne” or even dominionist Andrew Torba’s “Christian Nationalism: A Biblical Guide To Taking Dominion And Discipling Nations” to understand how radical, aggressive, and powerful this faction is.
Tim may be unaware that it is indisputable that the objection to abortion is exclusively based on religion, a fact that he curiously didn’t address in his LTE. Or that a very healthy majority of Americans are pro-choice.
Powerful objections to new restrictive abortion laws, based on The Religious Freedom Restoration Act and the Establishment Clause of the First Amendment are now being made and these restrictive laws are beginning to see pushback such as the recent South Carolina Supreme Court’s rejection of the state’s 6-week abortion ban as a violation of the right to privacy.
Tim makes a big deal about letting states determine their own abortion laws which again ignores a crucial fact, in this case, that right wing politicians are trying to impose their anti-abortion views nationally.
This is demonstrated by the 2023 “Born Alive” Act that recently passed the new Republican House and Mike Pence’s well-known statements that he wants a national abortion ban.
We can’t let this aggressively oppressive religious movement force their religion on everyone. We must allow all Americans to live their own lives as they see fit, without someone else’s religion being imposed on them. As the old bumper sticker said, “If You Don’t Like Abortion, Don’t Have One.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.