The American Legion post 55 would like to say a big thank you to all the businesses that donated toward the fireworks display.
After a not-so-good last year with being shut down from normal business to come back and donate as you all did that was great.
We also want to thank all those that came into the rodeo grounds to watch and donated at the entrances and also those that sent in donations who probably saw them from their home or another location.
The town will also be donating to this cause and thank you to them. I heard a lot of people say they thought it was a real good display and we are glad all enjoyed it.
Darryl Atherton,
Commander Post 55
Buena Vista
