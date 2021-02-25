I’d like to thank Dennis Radabaugh for the letter he wrote to the editor Feb. 11; I totally agree with him.
For the last few years, I’ve been wondering what happened to our country; how did hate and anger seem to have taken over our public and private discourse?
Whatever the reason, Dennis is right: we have to heal our country’s wounds. Hatred doesn’t get us anywhere, although it’s easy to slip into when it has become such a popular thing. But holding hateful thoughts only makes us more hateful.
We should think about how we react to others who have different opinions than our own.
People of all types live on this Earth, and there are many different ways of thought. If we’re to argue with anyone who doesn’t totally agree with us, we’ll be arguing for the rest of our lives.
Kindness and acceptance toward people of all beliefs can be healing for ourselves and others. Let’s give it a try.
Diane Alexander
Buena Vista
