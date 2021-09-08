I served with Amy Eckstein for 6 months on the town committee to evaluate the conditions of existing fire, police and town hall facilities and make recommendations for renovating or replacing them.
I found Ms. Eckstein to be thoughtful and inquisitive and motivated by a sincere desire to make the best recommendations for the town and its residents. I was pleased when she sought and won election to the board of trustees.
As readers of this paper know, Ms. Eckstein resigned with significant dissatisfaction over how the trustees conduct the town’s business.
While I do not discount her experience, my experiences on the above mentioned committee and every other interaction I’ve had with the town board of trustees and staff have left me with the opposite impression.
I’ve witnessed a functional, smart, dedicated and well-meaning group doing its best to run the town and make wise decisions on controversial issues like how many short term rentals to allow.
Jim Hight
Buena Vista
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.