In regards to the letter Karen Dils wrote regarding the election materials being taken down, I totally agree. The election is over and President Biden is our president whether we personally like it or not. I also agree that issues need to be discussed in a civil matter and to find common ground.
But the flags along U.S. Hwy 285 are quite a different matter. I no longer live in Chaffee County full time, but when I travel through there I feel a strong sense of patriotism.
I wish more areas would do this very same thing. I see it as Americans along the route showing their love for their country.
To keep the flags up means that they are still proud of their country even through all the craziness of the virus and the election, this is still the United States and flying those flags is quite impressive.
Kudos to the land owners and those that put the American flags up. Keep showing Patriotism! Please do not take the flags down!
Susan Miller
Paonia/Buena Vista
