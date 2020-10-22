Congratulations to the BVHS girls cross country team on their recent state championship.
Many BV runners have dreamt and worked towards this very goal, we are all excited that the state championship trophy is finally in Buena Vista.
Congrats to Coach Fuller on a great season, the entire XC team, and the BV community. BV Strong.
Joseph DeMoor
Buena Vista
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.