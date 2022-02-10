As a parent of a current CCHS student, I am outraged and disgusted with the superintendent and school board.
Their lack of communication with the staff, students and parents about the sale of the Chaffee County High School building has left us all in a state of confusion.
The blatant disregard of the impact this would have on us is overwhelming. I can’t believe that not a single person on the board thought it was important to inform the people that this has directly affected. I’m going to assume as parents themselves, they would not be okay learning from their own child that their school had been sold.
CCHS parents were not informed that this was even a possibility. I feel that not notifying us prior to this plan being implemented has caused a great deal of anguish amongst those of us involved.
The moment the building was put up as a surplus property, we should have been notified and told what ideas the board had moving forward. Keeping us in the dark has caused many of us to lose trust in the people we elected to represent our school district and all of our children.
Once the news started spreading through town, we were left to come up with ideas and speculate on why this happened and what the board’s intentions were. We all feel like the superintendent and school board thinks our kids are a lost cause. If the superintendent thought that this plan was so great, then why was it kept so quiet?
I have heard that now that the building has been sold, the superintendent plans to put the students and staff in a temporary tent behind the new school. Since I have heard nothing from the superintendent about how she will make this tent a suitable learning environment, that would include restrooms, electricity, heat, and walls to separate the classrooms, l am left to assume that she plans on doing the bare minimum. Why would I think otherwise? Her actions so far have shown me that she has no respect or compassion for the members of the community that CCHS serves.
I have also heard that the superintendent and board have decided to cut the school’s budget. This will be detrimental to the students. The one-on-one attention they are given is what has helped them advance academically. Cutting back on the staff will put students back in the same type of learning environment that the traditional school offers. Right back in the same situation they struggled in before transferring to CCHS.
I feel like the superintendent and the school board are making a grave mistake. There will always be a need for an alternative school - that’s why it was built to begin with.
There will always be troubled youth and kids that just can’t conform to the learning curriculum the traditional school has to follow.
These kids aren’t going to disappear. When the traditional school can’t manage these kids, then what? They get expelled and end up as dropouts? What is the long term goal here?
Transparency on the school board and superintendent’s side would be a great way to open up the lines of communication. Parents in the community should be involved and informed and the superintendent and school board should be upfront about what their plans are for the future of CCHS.
Michol Foreman
Buena Vista
