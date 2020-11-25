I recently had the pleasure of our high school principal, Mr. Jon Ail, guiding me on a personal tour of our new middle/high school building. For me, it was the end of a very long journey.
Beginning in 1996, our bond election for a new elementary school main building had been narrowly approved by Buena Vista School District voters. Also at that time, our board of education was struggling with a chronic funding shortage and a middle/high school building that was structurally failing.
Worse still, our middle school had toxic radon gas leaking through the floors, steam-heat boilers at the ends of their service lives, and operating systems so old that replacement parts often had to be fabricated at our local machine shop.
Even after remodeling parts of the middle/high school complex, it was easy to see that a bond election for a new middle/high school definitely was in BVSD ‘s future. Unfortunately, this bond election failed about seven years later and a second recently failed as well.. But, thanks to a valiant and persevering effort, our bond election committee regrouped, gathered community input, and passed the middle/high school bond issue that created the modern, state-of-the-art facility we see today.
Since we now live in a technology-based, service/industrial economy, our kids need a far better education than our own of just a few decades ago. In response to changing technology, much of our curriculum is now based upon science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). Since STEM-based education adapts to changing needs, it requires flexible, open-space classrooms, which we now have. I must also say that I’m immensely proud of these new buildings. In my opinion, it was taxpayer money well-spent.
In closing, I also want to say to all who have served BVSD in both volunteer and professional capacities, you know that our mission is all about kids, teachers, and education. You also know that our kids succeed only when their education succeeds. And, speaking as a former board member and president, circa 1987-1995, I want to thank Mr. Ail for allowing me to look from our distant past into our immediate future.
We have a winning strategy, so let’s keep up the good work!
Gary E. Goms
Buena Vista
