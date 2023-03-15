In the Feb. 9 Chaffee County Times there was an article about how the BVPD intercepted a high-speed vehicle.
The driver had four previous convictions for DUI and is a habitual traffic offender - yet his Colorado driver’s license was still valid.
Updated: March 15, 2023 @ 5:10 pm
So why is he still driving? Liberal judges and meow District Attorneys who bleed at the heart in our permissive society.
Chaffee County just elected a representative who was proud that she chaired a committee that reduced the penalty for fentanyl from a felony to a misdemeanor.
Hip, hip, hooray. Let’s all buy some fentanyl and help the Mexican drug cartels and their families and help human trafficking.
The U.S. southern border is 2,000 miles long and who controls the borders of Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and California, who controls American southern border? The Mexican drug cartels. Why?
Our commander in chief, our president let the border slip away to a foreign power.
So what would you tell a WWII veteran who fought in the Battle of the Bulge (1944) or in Iwo Jima, a hot island in Pacific? Many men in foxholes in the islands in the Pacific were pinned down by the Japanese and could not move even if their buddy was dead.
According to the History Channel, the body would begin to rot and in the humidity maggots would come. So, liberal Democrats in Chaffee, what would you tell a veteran why we surrendered the border?
We have had five million illegal migrants cross the border with no papers and we do not know who they are or where they went. 100,000 Americans have died of fentanyl.
With large crocodile tears, the mistaken want to fill all the job openings. Well, folks the liberals got their wish.On the front page of the New York Times and the Denver Post, Feb. 26, little migrant children are working in dangerous factories. Why?
I will be bold and ask why, why we give billions to Ukraine and neglect our own border?
Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas said, “If I could have just one dime (10 cents) for every dollar we give Ukraine I could secure the border.”
Yes we should help the brave Ukraines who fight the evil Russian aggression. But should we sacrifice the American border to prop up a foreign border?
David Hester
Buena Vista
