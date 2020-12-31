In his scathing letter in The Times Dec. 10, attacking socialists, Nat Weeks might have mentioned the fact that the Johns Hopkins University newsletter retracted the article he quotes.
In the retraction, they point out that “Briand is neither a medical professional nor a disease researcher” and that her article contains enough misinformation that it had to be retracted.
Weeks might also want to be aware that not everyone who takes precautions is a socialist. Nor is everyone who has died from the virus.
To read the full retraction please go to https://www.jhunewsletter.com/article/2020/11/a-closer-look-at-u-s-deaths-due-to-covid-19.
Terry Peavler
Buena Vista
